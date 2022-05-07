Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.50 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.