Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 92.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $520,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.