Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 69.10 and last traded at 69.10. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at 66.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 72.18.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

