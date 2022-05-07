Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

