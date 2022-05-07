LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.19. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.