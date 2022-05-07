Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,828 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,351. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

LEVI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.