Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $11.16 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.