Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of LAC opened at $24.55 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

