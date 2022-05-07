Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

