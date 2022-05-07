LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $27.74 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

