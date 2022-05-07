Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,247,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,145,822,000 after buying an additional 407,194 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 37,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.