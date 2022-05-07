Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 520,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.