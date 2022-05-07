Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $14.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.72. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $74.09 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

