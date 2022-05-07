Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

LOW stock opened at $192.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 199.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,712 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 970,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

