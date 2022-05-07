Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.57. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 35,275 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.