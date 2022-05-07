Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Luna Innovations worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.23 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.