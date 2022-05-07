Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $137.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.