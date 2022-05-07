ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of ManpowerGroup worth $44,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after buying an additional 65,789 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.42 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

