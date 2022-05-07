Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 53530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

