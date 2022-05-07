Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was up 7.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 67,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,579,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

