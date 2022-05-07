Mark Patrick Mader Sells 5,079 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

