MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Earnings on Monday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. MarketWise has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

