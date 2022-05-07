Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

