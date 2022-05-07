Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Materialise has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Materialise by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

