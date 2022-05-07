MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. MBIA has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MBIA by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MBIA by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

