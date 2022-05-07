McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $352.00 to $380.00. The stock traded as high as $328.91 and last traded at $324.41. Approximately 8,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,015,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.23.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

