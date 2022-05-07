MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.83. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $777.73 million, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

