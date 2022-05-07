Mesa Air Group (MESA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

