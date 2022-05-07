MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.41 and traded as high as $79.98. MGE Energy shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 67,890 shares changing hands.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

