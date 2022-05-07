MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.41 and traded as high as $79.98. MGE Energy shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 67,890 shares changing hands.
MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
