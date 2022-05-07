MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 2.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.77. 814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

