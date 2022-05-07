Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

