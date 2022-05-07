Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,017,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,247,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,145,822,000 after buying an additional 407,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

