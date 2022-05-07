Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

