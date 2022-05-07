Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.