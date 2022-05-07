MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.