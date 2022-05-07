Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.79.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.