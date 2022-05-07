MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 237.66% from the stock’s current price.

MOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.00 ($54.74).

MOR stock opened at €19.25 ($20.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €23.56 and its 200 day moving average is €29.58. MorphoSys has a one year low of €20.76 ($21.85) and a one year high of €80.14 ($84.36).

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

