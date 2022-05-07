Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Up 5.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.44. 2,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 107,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries, Inc

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

