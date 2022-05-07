National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

IMG opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

