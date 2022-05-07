National Bankshares Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

TSE HCG opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$27.06 and a 52-week high of C$46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.71.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

