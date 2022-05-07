National Bankshares Lowers Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$978.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.12.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.