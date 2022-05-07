National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

