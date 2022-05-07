New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NJR opened at $43.76 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

