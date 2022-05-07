NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $20.30. 40,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 30,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

