News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 7.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

