Northern Trust Corp Acquires 13,203 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $43,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,699,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 356,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 210.63 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

