Northern Trust Corp Acquires 411,867 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Chimera Investment worth $43,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.