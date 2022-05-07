Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,337 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Valmont Industries worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.34.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

