Northern Trust Corp Buys 17,170 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of EVERTEC worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,509 shares of company stock worth $8,127,622 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

