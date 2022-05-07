Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,282 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Clean Harbors worth $42,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 247,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

